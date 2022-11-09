Midterms: Abortion Rights Supported in Multiple US States

Vermont, Michigan, California and Kentucky have voted to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions.

While the first concern for voters is the economic situation, marked by an inflationary crisis, exit polls put the issue of abortion in second place.

By 77 percent to 22 percent, voters backed a "Constitutional Right to Reproductive Autonomy" in Vermont, where a 2019 state law already protects the right to terminate a pregnancy.

In Michigan, the "right to reproductive freedom" in the state constitution was supported by 55 percent to 45 percent. A 1931 law banning abortion is enshrined in the state constitution.

In California, meanwhile, the voters' decision, by 65 percent to 35 percent, was to add to the state constitution a line stating that "the state shall not deny or interfere with the reproductive freedom of the individual."

�� Voters in states across the US just made their support for abortion rights and access crystal clear! California and Vermont now move into the very protective category on our interactive map.



Here's where every state stands �� https://t.co/mQ1cnvDMuq #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/D5CbYnlnK4 — Guttmacher Institute (@Guttmacher) November 9, 2022

In the case of Kentucky, voters rejected by 52 percent the "born alive" bill, which declared the right to terminate a pregnancy non-existent and that the state is not required to provide government funding for such a procedure.

The Supreme Court last June decided to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which gave constitutional protection to abortion under the Constitution's right to privacy.

The abortion issue has been highly controversial in a society divided between those who consider the ruling a mistake and those who praise it. Democrats in the U.S. have made the issue a campaign priority, and President Joe Biden has promised to protect abortion through federal law.