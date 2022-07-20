Michelle Bachelet Backs Chile’s New Constitution

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet confirmed her support for the new Constitution on Wednesday.

On September 4, the constitutional proposal will be submitted to a referendum, where citizens will determine whether they approve or reject the document.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a press conference in Lima, Peru, "I have a very clear opinion of what the decision of September 4 should be. I have said it before; I am in favor of the approval of the constitutional reform."

Following the wave of mass protests for equality that marked 2019 in the country, Chile plunged into a constituent process in 2020 that sought to curb the critical situation.

At a referendum held in October 2020, nearly 80 percent of Chileans voted to change the text. In May of the next year, the 155 members, with a progressive tendency and many independent citizens, were elected at the polls.

La alta comisionada de Derechos Humanos de la institución y ex presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, ratificó su voto por el Apruebo: "Yo lo he dicho antes, yo estoy por el apruebo de la reforma de la Constitución". pic.twitter.com/5UoIcNHkJF — Radio Portales (@RadioPortales) July 20, 2022

The High Commissioner for Human Rights of the institution and former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, ratified her vote for Approval: "I have said it before, I am for the approval of the reform of the Constitution."

The current Constitution, inherited from the Augusto Pinochet regime (1973-1990) and neoliberal in nature, as many believe, would be replaced if approved in the referendum.

Bachelet's statements were made at a press conference in Lima, the capital of Peru. She met with authorities from the three branches of the Peruvian government, together with representatives of indigenous peoples, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss the country's situation regarding fundamental freedoms.