Mexico's President Offers 4,000 Jobs in Attempt to Stop Caravan

Lopez Obrador will not grant transit visas to migrants heading to the United States.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Friday reported that his government will not grant transit visas to migrants from the caravan trying to reach the United States but that there are about 4.000 jobs available.

"Between 2,500 and 3,000 Honduran and Salvadoran migrants come in the caravan... there are about 4,000 jobs on the southern border available," AMLO said.

The Mexican Secretariat for Home Affairs (Segob) announced that it had met with other ministries to establish a task force to assist Honduran migrants.

"Mexico's government is committed and willing to assist migrants and ensure that their entry into our territory happens in a regular, orderly, safe manner and following international and national laws," Segob stated.

The Central American migrants intend to arrive by land in the U.S. to apply for asylum on the southern border of that country.

This caravan began with about 1,000 people who left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Wednesday, fleeing violence, poverty and lack of employment in their homeland.

"The migrant caravan tests the U.S.-Mexico migration pact."

Unlike previous caravans, however, this group of pilgrims will probably face more difficult conditions in Mexico.

"The Mexican government told us that they won't let it pass," Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei revealed on Wednesday.

He also disclosed that Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told him that "they will do everything in their powers to stop it from passing."

In October 2018, thousands of Central American migrants began forming caravans to try to reach the United States.​​​​​​​

"Although they don't say it, the meeting's main issue was, of course, the migrant caravans. The meeting's date is no coincidence. If you don't believe me, just look at President Trump's upcoming campaign events. I bet he will show off Mexico's actions with the caravans."

In June 2019, after threatening to raise tariffs on Mexican products, President Donald Trump forced the AMLO administration to sign a deal to contain migrants.

Since then, Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guards to its borders, which has achieved a reduction in migration flows by almost 70 percent.

The Mexican government's current migration-related actions occur in the context of the recent approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), which was approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday and must be sent to Trump.