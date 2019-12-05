Mexico's Govt Launches Massive Auction For 'Robin Hood' Program

Since taking office in December, Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has rolled out a string of welfare programs for the poor and the elderly, cut salaries for top civil servants

Mexico’s government announced on Wednesday an auction of 600 lots consisting in more than 4,000 seized jewels, vehicles and residences,​ officials said on Wednesday, as part of a “Robin Hood” program to use millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains to aid the poor.

The announcement was made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his morning press conference in the National Palace where Ricardo Rodriguez, head of the newly created Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, reported that the operation will begin on December 14.

He informed that the income from the sale of 4,578 seized jewels and luxury vehicles will be destined for the construction of roads in Nayarit and Guanajuato.

Another issue addressed by the Mexican president was the destruction program of 19,900 seized or insured weapons, and he invited the Secretary of Defense, General Cresencio Sandoval, to offer a detailed explanation on the issue, who said actions have already begun and will be extended throughout the country.

According to the legislation, he said, the weapons that remain in the possession of the Ministry of Defense can be destroyed or used by the government, but none will be used, they are withdrawn from circulation.

A 2017 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development noted that recent studies estimated Mexico lost between 5 and 9 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to corruption annually.

Since taking office in December, Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has rolled out a string of welfare programs for the poor and the elderly, cut salaries for top civil servants and said he is saving public money by eliminating corruption. He announced plans for a “Robin Hood” institute in April.