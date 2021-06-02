Mexico's Central Bank Upgrades 2021 Growth Forecast to 6 Pct

Banxico expects the recovery to slow somewhat in 2022, and downgraded its forecast from 3.3 percent to 3 percent.

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Wednesday upgraded its economic growth forecast for 2021 from 4.8 percent to 6 percent, buoyed in part by the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, which is expected to boost domestic consumption.

There is even potential to expand gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 7 percent, the governor of Banxico, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, said while presenting the bank's Quarterly Inflation Report for the first quarter of the year.

However, that would depend on the pace and effectiveness of the immunization campaign, and on continued favorable global financial conditions, among other factors, said Diaz.

"Although risks remain around the pandemic, it has been gradually subsiding in the country and progress has been made on the vaccination campaign, which has led to the relaxation of implemented restrictions," Diaz added during a virtual presentation.

The U.S. government's sizeable fiscal stimulus plan will also help drive Mexico's recovery, as the two economies are closely linked through trade.

Inflation is expected to reach 4.8 percent by the end of 2021, higher than the 3.6 percent forecast in the bank's previous report.