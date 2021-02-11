Mexico To Use the AstraZeneca Vaccine With the Elderly

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Wednesday announced that people over 60 years old will be vaccinated as of February 14, when the country will receive 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
On that day, "the elderly will be the first to benefit from these new doses, which will come from India," AMLO announced, adding that the elderly represent 12 percent of Mexico's total population.
In this new round of vaccination, Mexico will also immunize teachers to resume face-to-face classes as soon as the epidemiological scenario of each territory permits it.
"This will be the largest shipment the country will receive since Dec. 23, when around 766,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Mexico City," AMLO recalled.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry expects to receive another 1.6 million doses from AstraZeneca through the COVAX alliance, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to facilitate access to vaccines in Latin America.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has the most affordable price on the market. Last year, Mexico signed an agreement to receive over 77 million doses.
However, AMLO's announcement came after Germany, France, and five other European countries decided not to administer this vaccine to people over 65 years old due to the lack of information on its effectiveness for this age group.