Mexico To Use the AstraZeneca Vaccine With the Elderly

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Wednesday announced that people over 60 years old will be vaccinated as of February 14, when the country will receive 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On that day, "the elderly will be the first to benefit from these new doses, which will come from India," AMLO announced, adding that the elderly represent 12 percent of Mexico's total population.

In this new round of vaccination, Mexico will also immunize teachers to resume face-to-face classes as soon as the epidemiological scenario of each territory permits it.

"This will be the largest shipment the country will receive since Dec. 23, when around 766,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Mexico City," AMLO recalled.

COVID 19 Update



By close of yesterday,The world had recorded 107,836,303 cases of COVID 19 in total, USA leading with 27,897,214 cases arising from +96,806 new cases. Brazil with +60,271.

New deaths

USA +3,432

Mexico +1,701

Brazil +1,357

UK +1,001 pic.twitter.com/fBsP9jZQho — Mawangwa Ibrahim (@mawangwa) February 11, 2021