Mexico to Rescue Bodies at Pasta De Concho Mine After 14 Years

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged on Monday to immediately begin the rescue of the 63 corpses of miners who were trapped 14 years ago after an explosion in the Pasta de Conchos mine in Santa Rita, Coahuila.

After the mine exploded in 2006, only two bodies were rescued. Ever since the Pasta de Conchos Family collective had asked prior administrations to help them recover their relatives, but any of it committed to the task that will cost $75 million.

López Obrador said that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) would be responsible for the works as the process for compensations both individual and collective has started.

La Organización Familia Pasta de Conchos saludamos con mucha alegría y esperanza el Acuerdo con el Presidente @lopezobrador_ y las familias para INICIAR DE INMEDIATO EL RESCATE EN PASTA DE CONCHOS entre otras medidas de reparación. #PastaDeConchoAbre — PastadeConchos (@PASTADECONCHOS) September 14, 2020

"The Pasta de Conchos Family Organization greets with great joy and hope the Agreement with the President @lopezobrador_ and families to IMMEDIATELY START THE RESCUE IN PASTA DE CONCHOS, among other reparation measures."

The agreement includes the payment of 3.7 million pesos for each of the 65 families in a period no further than December 31, 2020. The authorities will also carry out public works in memory of the victims.

The families later assured at a press conference that although the rescue will probably last four years, the president also knows as AMLO promised it would be sooner.

The Pasta de Concho Mine exploded on February 19, 2006. The owner, Germán Larrea Mota Velasco, has been accused ever since of not supporting the rescue of the 63 corpses, as neither did the administration of Vicente Fox. However, the disaster occurred during his term.