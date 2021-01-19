Mexico to Produce 6 Million Doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

"Having more doses soon is crucial because vaccine distribution is uneven and new deaths are accumulating," AMLO said.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Monday informed that Argentina sent to his country the active substance that will allow the manufacture of 6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Argentina's MAbxience, the laboratory responsible for the raw material production, sent a first batch of the active substance to Mexico thanks to the project that both countries signed in August 2020.

"The project financed by the Mexican Slim Foundation will allow the doses to be packaged, labeled, and distributed from Mexico to other Latin American countries," AMLO explained.

MAbxience plans to send regularly the raw material to the Mexican laboratory Liomont, which is in charge to complete the procedure.

[Updated] Total vaccine doses administered:



�� World 40.4M

���� US 12.3M

���� China 10M

���� UK 4.5M

���� Israel 2.5M

���� UAE 2M

���� Italy 1.2M

���� Germany 1.1M

���� Russia 1M

���� Turkey 832K

���� Spain 769K

���� Canada 571K

���� Mexico 472K

���� Poland 469K

���� France 422K



Doses per 100 people �� pic.twitter.com/23VyQN8Qdc — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) January 18, 2021

"This is an important step for the region. Having more doses soon is crucial because vaccine distribution is uneven and new deaths are accumulating," AMLO added. The AstraZeneca laboratory and U.K. Oxford University delegated its vaccine production to local laboratories in countries with infrastructure and expertise in the biotechnology field. Along with Argentina and Mexico, laboratories in Brazil, India, and China are developing the vaccine, which is still in phase three of clinical trials.