Mexico, the US Hold Talk on COVID-19 and Migration Issues

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a phone talk in which they addressed migration issues, the complete opening of the border, and vaccine donations.

Described by AMLO as cordial and helpful, the dialogue followed up on the issues raised during Harris' visit to Mexico City on June 8. She updated AMLO on her country’s efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration in Central America, a priority issue for the Biden-Harris administration.

Both officials agreed on the need to strengthen Central American countries’ economies through investment in agriculture and climate resilience so as to improve the life quality of their populations.

AMLO asked Harris for the early reopening of the common border, which has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. To expedite the regularization of cross-border flows of people, Mexico has sped up COVID-19 vaccination in municipalities near the U.S. border since June.

Over the past 16 months, the U.S. has experienced a surge of migrants at its Southwest border. With this surge in the U.S. also comes an increase in migrants to Mexico.



