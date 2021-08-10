Mexico, the US Hold Talk on COVID-19 and Migration Issues

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a phone talk in which they addressed migration issues, the complete opening of the border, and vaccine donations.
RELATED:
Mexico: 95 Migrants Disappeared in Tamaulipas Last Year
Described by AMLO as cordial and helpful, the dialogue followed up on the issues raised during Harris' visit to Mexico City on June 8. She updated AMLO on her country’s efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration in Central America, a priority issue for the Biden-Harris administration.
Both officials agreed on the need to strengthen Central American countries’ economies through investment in agriculture and climate resilience so as to improve the life quality of their populations.
AMLO asked Harris for the early reopening of the common border, which has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. To expedite the regularization of cross-border flows of people, Mexico has sped up COVID-19 vaccination in municipalities near the U.S. border since June.
The Mexican President also thanked the U.S. for sending over 4 million doses of AstraZeneca and Jassen vaccines. AMLO also noted that the United States offered to donate other 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, although this process has been delayed.
Currently, Mexico is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus contagion. As of August 10, this Latin American country had reported 2,978,330 COVID-19 cases and 244,690 deaths, 270 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.
The vaccination campaign is progressing rapidly. So far, 54 percent of adult citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 46 percent of over-18-year-old Mexicans have received their first dose.