    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico in Exercise of Participatory Democracy

  • President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Mexicans to decide if he should end his term in office. April. 10, 2022.

    President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Mexicans to decide if he should end his term in office. April. 10, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@@AllawiSsemanda

Published 10 April 2022
Opinion

This Sunday, Mexicans vote on the continuity in office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) until the end of his term in 2024.
 

The first results of the vote, which took place between 8:00 and 18:00 local time, are expected to be released tonight after a quick count.

RELATED:
Cuba-Mexico: 17th Binational Interparliamentary Meeting 

More than 92 million people were called to the polls to decide if their president will continue in office or not. The National Electoral Institute (INE) set up a total of 57 516 polling stations across Mexico. 

Mexicans answered the question: "Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?"

Everything indicates that AMLO, who enjoys a high level of acceptance, has been able to resist attrition and will obtain the validation that will allow him to remain in office until 2024.

The Mexican Constitution establishes that in the event of a recall, the president of the Chamber of Deputies will have to step forward, which is why many have already said that Sergio Gutiérrez Luna will take the position on an interim basis if AMLO loses at the polls. Congress will name a successor to complete the term of office after 30 days have elapsed.

Tags

Mexico Recall Referendum Democracy

People

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

HispanTV
by teleSUR/gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.