    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Mexico and Venezuela to Strength Energetic Matters Relationships

  • Venezuelan delegation was made up of the of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Pedro Tellechea, vice-president Delcy Rodríguez and other.

    Venezuelan delegation was made up of the of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Pedro Tellechea, vice-president Delcy Rodríguez and other. | Photo: X/@Pdvsa_TV

Published 6 January 2024
Opinion

This meeting is the result of the meeting that the president of the national oil state, Pedro Tellechea, held on December 21, with the head of Pemex.

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, met this Friday with the High Level delegation of the company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), with whom soon the state Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) will begin a wide cooperation in energy matters.

RELATED:

PDVSA’s Proposal for Colombia to Import Venezuelan Gas in 2024

The meeting was attended by representatives of Mexico, the general director of the Mexican oil company, Octavio Romero; the general director of Exploration and Production, Angel Cid Munguía, and the Director General of Regional and American Organizations and Mechanisms of the Mexican Chancellery.

For its part, the Venezuelan delegation was made up of the Minister of Popular Power for Oil and President of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Pedro Tellechea; the Executive Vice President, Héctor Obregón; the Vice President of Exploration and Production, Luis Molina; and Venezuela’s ambassador to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas.

This meeting is the result of the meeting that the president of the national oil state, Pedro Tellechea, held on December 21, with the head of Pemex, as part of the strategies of the Bolivarian Government to establish cooperative relations between the two countries in oil matters.

Tags

PDVSA Venezuelan Petrol

People

Delcy Rodríguez

VTV/teleSURtv
by teleSUR/ACJ
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.