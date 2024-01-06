Mexico and Venezuela to Strength Energetic Matters Relationships

This meeting is the result of the meeting that the president of the national oil state, Pedro Tellechea, held on December 21, with the head of Pemex.

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, met this Friday with the High Level delegation of the company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), with whom soon the state Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) will begin a wide cooperation in energy matters.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Mexico, the general director of the Mexican oil company, Octavio Romero; the general director of Exploration and Production, Angel Cid Munguía, and the Director General of Regional and American Organizations and Mechanisms of the Mexican Chancellery.

For its part, the Venezuelan delegation was made up of the Minister of Popular Power for Oil and President of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Pedro Tellechea; the Executive Vice President, Héctor Obregón; the Vice President of Exploration and Production, Luis Molina; and Venezuela’s ambassador to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas.

