Mexico To Vaccinate Population Against COVID-19 From December

"The #Vaccine against #COVID19 will be universal and free. It will arrive in our country according to the production capacity of the laboratories."
Mexican authorities' goal is to vaccinate over 75 percent of the population 16 years older, but people living with chronic diseases will as well as health workers will be prioritized. The plan has five stages starting from the third week of December.
Moreover, Coahuila and Mexico City's population will be immunized first with 125 thousand Pfizer BioNtech vaccines. However, the authorities remarked that the vaccination can be anticipated or accelerated in cases where there are new outbreaks.