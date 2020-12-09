Mexico To Vaccinate Population Against COVID-19 From December

The goal of Mexican authorities is to vaccinate over 75 percent of the population 16 years older but people living with chronic diseases will as well as health workers will be prioritized.

The COVID-19 vaccination will be universal and free in Mexico, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez announced on Wednesday.

“The epidemic continues; hope has begun because we will be able to have a vaccine very soon in Mexico. But we must not fly bells and think that the epidemic ends there," López-Gatell warned.

La #Vacuna contra #COVID19 será universal y gratuita. Llegará a nuestro país de acuerdo con la capacidad de producción de los laboratorios. #JuntosContraCOVID



Más información en ➡️ https://t.co/2gsVNk8tCT pic.twitter.com/v1cldBaksX — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) December 9, 2020

"The #Vaccine against #COVID19 will be universal and free. It will arrive in our country according to the production capacity of the laboratories."

Mexican authorities' goal is to vaccinate over 75 percent of the population 16 years older, but people living with chronic diseases will as well as health workers will be prioritized. The plan has five stages starting from the third week of December.

Moreover, Coahuila and Mexico City's population will be immunized first with 125 thousand Pfizer BioNtech vaccines. However, the authorities remarked that the vaccination can be anticipated or accelerated in cases where there are new outbreaks.