News > Mexico

Mexico To Vaccinate Population Against COVID-19 From December
    Health personnel carry out coronavirus tests today, in the city of Villahermosa, in the state of Tabasco (Mexico). | Photo: EFE/ Jaime Ávalos

Published 9 December 2020 (5 hours 44 minutes ago)
The goal of Mexican authorities is to vaccinate over 75 percent of the population 16 years older but people living with chronic diseases will as well as health workers will be prioritized.  

The COVID-19 vaccination will be universal and free in Mexico, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez announced on Wednesday.

Mexico: Lower House Approves a Bill To Reform Judicial Branch

“The epidemic continues; hope has begun because we will be able to have a vaccine very soon in Mexico. But we must not fly bells and think that the epidemic ends there," López-Gatell warned.

"The #Vaccine against #COVID19 will be universal and free. It will arrive in our country according to the production capacity of the laboratories."

Mexican authorities' goal is to vaccinate over 75 percent of the population 16 years older, but people living with chronic diseases will as well as health workers will be prioritized. The plan has five stages starting from the third week of December.

Moreover, Coahuila and Mexico City's population will be immunized first with 125 thousand Pfizer BioNtech vaccines. However, the authorities remarked that the vaccination can be anticipated or accelerated in cases where there are new outbreaks.

Xinhua, Gobierno de Mexico
by teleSUR/esf-MS
