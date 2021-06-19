Mexico To Start the Public Campaign on Ex-Presidents' Trials

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) promoted this consultation as part of his strategy to combat government corruption from 1988 until 2018.

On Friday, Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) unanimously approved the campaign on the public consultation to try five former Presidents for acts of corruption.

The campaign on the referendum will take place from July 15 until Aug. 1 and will cost approximately US$44.5 million.

The campaign intends to inform Mexicans about the consultation's goals, the locations for the voting process, the reception, and the publication of the ballot's results.

INE plans to fund 377,606 promotional messages on radio, television, print, and digital media to promote people's participation and debate.

����A luxurious presidential jet, acquired by former leader Enrique #PenaNieto, returned to #Mexico on Wednesday after being on sale for nearly 2 years in the US.



��The jet was put up for sale because it as a symbol of 'opulence and corruption'. pic.twitter.com/EKB7U8p2uI — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) July 28, 2020

Mexicans, who are willing to participate as observers for the popular consultation, must register online through INE's website or local headquarters.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) promoted this consultation as part of his strategy to combat government corruption from 1988 until 2018.

If approved, the referendum will path the way to trial ex-Presidents Carlos Salinas (1988-1994), Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000), Vicente Fox (2000-2006), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).