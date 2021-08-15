Mexico To Conclude Presidential Term Early Termination Bill

The initiative seeks to allow citizens to end Presidents' six-year term based on loss of confidence.

Mexico's Senate Governance Commission concluded a bill seeking to allow citizens to decide Presidents' permanence in office before the end of their mandate.

If approved, the Presidential Mandate Revocation bill would allow the early termination and the removal from office based on the loss of confidence. In Mexico, Presidents hold the post for six-year.

The initiative establishes that the revocation process will only proceed at the request of citizens in a number equivalent to at least 3 percent of eligible voters.

The bill specifies that only the person who holds the post will be subject to revocation, thus blocking the way for removing other public officials.

Lawmakers still have some divergent points, especially related to sanctions to public servants who promote the revocation or pay propaganda on radio and television for this end.

Likewise, senators have no agreements on the role of the Electoral National Institute, which they believe should promote the process effectively.

The new regulation will be tested in March next year, when Mexicans will decide whether or not to allow President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to remain in his post.