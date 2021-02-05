Mexico To Commemorate Keystone Historic Events This Year

The festivities include the 700th anniversary of the founding of the Aztec empire's capital, Tenochtitlan, and the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence.

Mexico's Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Friday informed about 15 events to commemorate important historical dates, including the 200th anniversary of the country's independence.

The festivities include the commemoration of the 700th anniversary of Tenochtitlan's foundation and the 500th anniversary of the city's fall at the hands of colonizers.

The first event will take place in Oaxaca on Feb. 14 to mark the 190th anniversary of independence leader Vicente Guerrero's death.

All the celebrations will be organized nationwide by different federal agencies. On Feb. 24, the promulgation of the "Plan of Iguala", which declared independence from Spain, will reach 200 years.

Sanchez noted that the events will honor "the original peoples who have been systematically segregated." On Sept. 28, a petition for forgiveness for grievances committed against Indigenous peoples will be held in the Sonora region.

The festivities are part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) efforts to rescue the historic memory. He has requested a formal apology from Spain and the catholic church for the crimes committed during the conquest and colonization of the country.

The National Institute of Indigenous Languages acknowledged that 25 million people recognized being part of Indigenous communities, 7.3 million of whom speak one of the 68 current available indigenous languages.