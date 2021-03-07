Mexico Surpasses 190,000 Deaths from COVID-19

The Death toll has increased despite the infection rate drop over the last few weeks.

Mexico on Saturday surpassed 190,000 COVID-19 deaths despite government efforts and the steady pace of the vaccination campaign.

The country's epidemiological situation is still complicated; however, there is a visible tendency to recovery, as daily infections have steadily decreased since Feb. 11.

Likewise, the country's intensive care units have a 31 percent occupancy, except for Mexico City, where it reaches 58 percent. This is an encouraging panorama compared to other countries in the region like Brazil, where the occupancy level reaches 80 percent.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has made a great effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and has vaccinated over 2 million people so far. However, the rate of vaccination is still insufficient.

Special attention has been given to older adults representing more than half of those vaccinated so far (1.2 million).

To ensure herd immunity, the government agreed to purchase over 234 million doses of five types of COVID-19 vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinovac, and CanSino.