Mexico Studies Possible Emergence of a Local COVID-19 Strain

Mexico's Diagnostic and Epidemiological Reference Institute (INDRE) announced it is investigating the possible emergence of a new COVID-19 strain after unknown mutations were detected in four patients at the Jalisco Department.
At first, INDRE suspected it was the South African strain. However, preliminary studies showed that the new mutation has its well-defined characteristics.
"One of the four COVID-19 patients tested had contact with a foreign person, but the other three cases did not. So experts believe it is a local strain," Disease Control and Prevention Center's General-Director Ruy Lopez explained.
Health authorities "are trying to determine if it is a more virulent strain or if it causes a more severe disease than the South African strain," Lopez added.
INDRE and the University of Guadalajara are jointly investigating the new mutation to identify its possible impact on the epidemic's course in the country.
"There are many variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico and worldwide, but experts characterize those with potential to cause a more severe disease or if they transmit faster," the official said.
"This strain may not be a Mexican variant. It has to be investigated to call it that way," the official added, informing that Mexico registered 462 new deaths in the past 24 hours.