Mexico Studies Possible Emergence of a Local COVID-19 Strain

Preliminary studies showed that the new mutation has its well-defined characteristics, which are different from those of the South African strain.

Mexico's Diagnostic and Epidemiological Reference Institute (INDRE) announced it is investigating the possible emergence of a new COVID-19 strain after unknown mutations were detected in four patients at the Jalisco Department.

At first, INDRE suspected it was the South African strain. However, preliminary studies showed that the new mutation has its well-defined characteristics.

"One of the four COVID-19 patients tested had contact with a foreign person, but the other three cases did not. So experts believe it is a local strain," Disease Control and Prevention Center's General-Director Ruy Lopez explained.

Health authorities "are trying to determine if it is a more virulent strain or if it causes a more severe disease than the South African strain," Lopez added.

