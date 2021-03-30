Mexico: Soldiers Held Captive After Killing Guatemalan Migrant

Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval explained that the soldiers fired at a vehicle with four migrants after they tried to avoid the military checkpoint in the Motozintla municipality, Chiapas state.

On Tuesday, Mexico's Defense Ministry reported that 15 soldiers were held captive by villagers at the border with Guatemala after an officer killed a Guatemalan migrant.

#justiciaparavictoria



Victoria was a Salvadoran migrant who was murdered by the police in Tulum, Mexico today. After detaining her, the police held her face down with their knee on her back and despite her yells of pain and that she couldn’t breathe, they refused to release her pic.twitter.com/z3VDpOnNKX — The CentAm Collective (@centamcollectiv) March 29, 2021

As a result the 30 years-old Guatemalan migrant Elvin Mazariegos Pérez died. In response, over 300 residents, including Guatemalan migrants, seized three vehicles and 17 guns and detained 15 soldiers that were released after hours of negotiations.

According to Sandoval, "there is an erroneous reaction on the part of military personnel because there was no assault with a firearm or an assault in any other way." However, this is the second crime against Guatemalan citizens in Mexico thus far in 2021. Last January, the remains of 19 people were found in Camargo, Tamaulipas, and 16 of them were Guatemalan migrants.