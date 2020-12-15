Mexico: Senate Scraps Presidential Privileges from Constitution

According to a statement from the legislative body, "the reform establishes that, during his term of office, the President of the Republic may be charged with and tried for treason, acts of corruption, electoral crimes, and all those crimes for which any ordinary citizen could be prosecuted for."

Mexico's Senate declared on Tuesday the elimination of presidential privileges from the constitution. Hence, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador becomes the first president in the history of the country that could be prosecuted while in office.

According to a statement from the legislative body "the reform establishes that, during his term of office, the President of the Republic may be charged with and tried for treason, acts of corruption, electoral crimes, and all those crimes for which any ordinary citizen could be prosecuted."

Creo más en la libertad y el convencimiento que en la imposición o en la fuerza. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/Jg7lUnP2Cy — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 15, 2020

"I believe more in freedom and conviction than in imposition or force. Morning conference."

The reform to Articles 108 and 111 of the Mexican constitution also established that to prosecute the President the accusations will have to be submitted to the Chambers of Senators.

17 states approved the reform that also defines 130 crimes the president of the country can be accused and prosecuted for. These constitutional changes promoted by Lopez-Obrador's government are part of a wider program to tackle corruption and impunity among Mexico's top officials. Obrador is already seeking a referendum to prosecute former presidents, which is due to take place during the summer of 2021.