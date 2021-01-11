Mexico Resumes Remote Learning Amid COVID-19 Surge

The return to face-to-face learning will take place when subnational authorities define a "green light" in their territories.

Mexico's Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma Sunday informed that the new school year will resume remotely due to the current COVID-19 surge.

"We are working to achieve a safe return to classrooms. Student community's health and safety are priorities for the government," Moctezuma assured.

On Monday, over 25 million elementary students nationwide assisted the "Learn at Home" television program, an initiative created by the government to keep classes going amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, college and high school students will continue to receive online sessions until the end of their academic semester on January 29.

Evolution of cases in Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/xYKALMoJXk — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 11, 2021

"The educational system is prepared to begin face-to-face classes when the time comes, respecting the health measures," Moctezuma said, assuring that the return to face-to-face learning will take place when subnational authorities define a "green light" in their territories. "We will work without hesitation, but without risks, providing every child security and access to a quality education," he added. On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 16,105 new cases, which is a new record of daily infections. In Mexico City, which is the current epicenter of the pandemic, 90 percent of intensive care beds are occupied. Authorities expect that the epidemiological situation will improve in the coming weeks due to the first anti-COVID-19 vaccines' application among high-risk populations. So far, about 75,000 doses have been administered nationwide.