Mexico Records 51,654 Asylum Petitions so Far This Year

Mexico's Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) reported a record number of 51,654 asylum applications in the first semester of 2021.

COMAR foresees that asylum seekers' applications will exceed 90,000 by the end of this year as part of a new migration wave.

Asylum seekers come mainly from Central and South American countries such as Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, and Haiti.

In 2020, asylum petitions showed a slight drop as a result of the COVID-19 restriction's measures. COMAR reported the highest number of such petitions in 2019 when 70,426 applications were submitted.

About 2,000 migrants live in tents at just one refugee encampment near the US/Mexico border. Survival at the encampment is more pressing than the pandemic. @CalHealthline's @heidi_demarco speaks about a free clinic that provides healthcare for the encampment on #SoCalUpdate. pic.twitter.com/R2xsvRX6Y7 — Cara SM, Vaccinated (@CaraSantaMaria) June 30, 2021

So far this year, COMAR has analyzed 16,301 asylum petitions, 12,625 of which were qualified as positive or granted complementary protection.

Mexico experienced an unprecedented wave of refugee applicants in the 1980s due to the armed conflicts in Central America. At least 45,000 people arrived in Mexico from Guatemala alone.

Since 2013, Mexican authorities have granted refugee status to 62,674 foreigners.