Mexico: Prison Riot Leaves 17 Dead

The Attorney General's Office of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, reported on Monday that 17 people died in the riot that occurred the day before at the Cereso 3 Social Rehabilitation Center in Ciudad Juarez.

The Mexican agency reported 10 agents dead, 7 inmates dead, 10 wounded, including three guards, and 27 escaped prisoners from the Ciudad Juarez penitentiary.

The official note from the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office said that all necessary investigations are still underway to "fully clarify what happened."

According to information previously provided by the authorities, the personnel of the 9th Motorized Cavalry Regiment had intervened expropriating long arms, magazines, bullets, tactical clothing, among other items.

The report issued by the Prosecutor's Office on Sunday, January 1, indicated that ten persons deprived of liberty had been treated "for injuries caused by firearms."