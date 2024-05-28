Mexico Prepares for the Most Clean and Democratic Elections Yet

He considered that the 2 June elections will be the cleanest and most free in history, and will allow the people to set an example of civility and democracy.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, predicted on Tuesday that the elections of Sunday June 2 will be the cleanest and freest in the history of that nation.

During his usual press conference, from the National Palace, the head of state assured that he has worked together with the state governments and the electoral authority to achieve overall that "the people express themselves freely and vote without any fear, without any pressure, that the vote be truly free, secret, individual and that an example of democracy be given".

He recalled that the opposition, the conservatives, bet that there would be violence throughout the process, but "fortunately it has not been so," he said to establish that, despite numerous political crimes, there is stability in the country.

López Obrador considered that citizens no longer want electoral fraud, as happened during previous six years, and said that this will contribute to peace.

He pointed out that the people "no longer want this black history of electoral fraud, when they were stolen until the Presidency of the Republic, as we know".

We are in other times. Now it is the people who rule and that is democracy, he argued in opposition to what happened before, when in his opinion democracy was a facade for an oligarchic mafia and power groups that felt owners of Mexico.

He clarified that his government has provided all kinds of facilities for the elections, but there will be no government officials in the precincts, only authorities of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

On the security plan, the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, reported that the election day will be taken care of by 260,788 elements, including the National Guard, which will be present throughout the country so that citizens vote peacefully and without fear.

He pointed out that more than 6,000 have provided security for the transfer of electoral documentation from workshops to polling centers, INE facilities, etc.

He added that another 3,474 troops work in 560 security services for the three presidential candidates, 11 candidates for some government, 185 for the Senate or Chamber of Deputies, and 345 candidates for some municipal office.

On June 2, Mexicans will go to the polls to elect the head of state for the 2024-2030 term, as well as 128 senators and 500 federal deputies. They will be carried out simultaneously in the country’s 32 administrative entities.