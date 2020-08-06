Mexico: People Demand ‘Justice and Memory’ for Missing Persons

At least 73,201 persons have been reported missing and 3,978 clandestine graves have been found since 1964.

In Mexico, the missing persons' relatives Wednesday performed a "Walk for Memory and Justice", a demonstration that asks President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for answers on the disappearance of over 73,000 people in the country.

"Victims have the right to be looked for and to be found," Patricia Manzanares said and recalled that she is looking for her son, a federal police officer Juan Hernandez, who disappeared in the north of the country on February 20, 2011.

Manzanarez also mentioned that the missing person's relatives perform their peaceful walk every first Wednesday of each month in front of the AMLO's official residence.

"Our goal is for him to listen to us and attend to us," she stressed.

The relatives of the victims began their walk around the Constitution Square in Mexico City, where they showed photographs of their beloved ones. Similar demonstrations took place in Guadalajara and other cities.

Last July, the Interior Ministry acknowledged that at least 73,201 persons have been reported missing and 3,978 clandestine graves have been found since 1964.

Over the last year, the National Institute of Migration (INM) found 51 bodies in the Rio Bravo and desert areas nearby.