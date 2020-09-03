Mexico Labor Market Shows the First Signs of Recovery - Report

Mainly, the data shows that men benefitted most by job opportunities as the male participation rate went from 61.3 percent in June to 72.2 percent in July.

The Mexican labor market is starting to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic as millions have returned to work in the second-largest Latin American economy, reported on Thursday the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The latest data shows that in July, 7.2 million people went back to work, out of the 12 million unemployed reported in April.

Overall, the number of employed people reached 49.8 million in July with an increment of 1.5 million compared to June.

Furthermore, full-time workers increased by 4.2 million in the same period, and the informal jobs amounted to 27.3 million. Since the informal work rate stood at 54.9 percent, a 1.9 points increment compared to June, this type of employment has become a trend amid the labor market recovery.

#INEGI informa sobre los resultados del levantamiento de la Encuesta Nacional de Ocupación y Empleo (Nueva Edición) #ENOEN a julio de 2020. #ComunicadoINEGI https://t.co/foZlkQmnXW pic.twitter.com/AqgecnmeJc — INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) September 3, 2020

"#INEGI reports on the results of the survey of the National Occupation and Employment Survey (New Edition) #ENOEN as of July 2020."

Part-time workers, on the other hand, decreased by two million from June to July, the authorities added.

Mainly, the data shows that men most benefitted by the job opportunities as the male participation rate went from 61.3 percent in June to 72.2 percent in July.

The insertion of women, on the other hand, shows a slight increment of 35.0 percent to 39.2 percent in the same period.

Moreover, the commerce sector shows the most relevant signs of recovery, unlike construction, transportation, tourism, and paid domestic works, which still indicates low employment levels.