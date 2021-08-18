Mexico: Killers of Moroleon City Mayoral Candidate Arrested

Alma Barragan was shot dead while leading a campaign rally on the outskirts of her city on May 25.

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities arrested two murderers of former mayoral candidate to Moroleon city Alma Barragan, who was leading the voting preferences before being assassinated on May 25.

This 60-year-old politician was shot dead while leading a campaign rally on the outskirts of her city. Guanajuato's Prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa said Barragan's son, Fernando Sanchez, already recognized the killers, who are known as "The Beny" and "The Maquillado." A third suspect was arrested on June 1.

"On behalf of my family and all citizens that demanded justice, I want to thank the authorities of Guanajuato state for the tireless work they have done to clarify what happened and capture the killers,” Sanchez stated.

Barragan's Citizen Movement (MC) party denounced that two other candidates for mayors were murdered in the latest elections. “Violence must stop,” the MC stressed while demanding security for its politicians.

In Mexico since 2006 Drug-related violence has killed more than 300,000 people,

and in last year (2020) ,

3,455 women , and

more than 500 police officers were murdered.#BusinessOfCrime pic.twitter.com/KPOUjjr48Z — вораяаi(ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੋਂ) (@HaBoparai) July 20, 2021

The Guanajuato State Prosecutor's Office detailed that Barragan's killers were also linked to a massacre in Moreleon on August 6, when armed men shot at 11 people in a bar and killed six of them.

Since 2018, Guanajuato has reported the largest number of intentional homicides in Mexico. In this state, 1,800 people have been killed and 16,937 Mexicans were murdered across the country from January to July this year, according to the National Public Security System (SNSP).

In Guanajuato state, 1,042 were also murdered and 74 femicides have been perpetrated between 2018 and May 2021. The Prosecutor's Office detailed that most of these crimes were carried out with firearms.