Mexico Hit Murders Record, War Not A Solution AMLO Says

The Mexican President confirmed that he will keep his security policy of not declaring war to criminal groups

Murders in Mexico during the first half of 2020 hit a new record, according to figures revealed by authorities on Monday.

During a press conference alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said that during the firsts six months of this year there were 17,439 murders, a 1.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Minister remarked that although murders decreased by 2.2 percent in June, the numbers have kept "very high in absolute terms".

“If the increase was the product of a long social process, its decrease will also be the product of a long social process,” Durazo said since the government is working on tackling poverty as one of the roots of crime.

La democracia es garantizar el derecho a disentir. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/BuCsRB7pOu — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 20, 2020

"Democracy is to guarantee the right to dissent. Morning briefing."

On the other hand, the Mexican President confirmed that he will keep his security policy of not declaring the war to criminal groups but he will, instead, proceed with even actions and without distinctions.

The comments responded to the public rage caused by a video published online that went viral where the Jalisco Cartel showed a remarkable amount of arms and military equipment, yet the video had no recording date.

While the Ministry of Security claimed via Twitter that the video is fake and staged to showcase weaponry the cartel dos not own, the Mexican President, also known as AMLO, asked his people to "calm down".

"What I think is that they are criminal groups that exist in the country, that were formed after the people were abandoned, that corruption prevailed and that there was impunity. It was inherited to us, but little by little we are going to guarantee peace and security as it has been achieved," AMLO explained.

Since he was elected, AMLO has put into practice the National Strategy for Public Security for the 2018-2024 Sexenium, a plan that aims at reducing crime by preventing youth from joining gangs and changing the distribution of resources for security among others.