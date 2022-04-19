Mexico Highlights Quality of Cuban Vaccine Abdala

On Tuesday, Mexico's government highlighted the quality of the Cuban anti-COVID vaccine Abdala for adults and children.

Mexican Undersecretary for Public Health Prevention Hugo Lopez-Gatell described Abdala, homegrown Cuba's anti-COVID vaccine, as a high-quality product in adult and children's formats.

During the daily morning press briefing of the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace, Lopez-Gatell made clear that Mexico has never been opposed to vaccinating children, responding when asked about children’s vaccination.

He said they had "finished immunizing those at the highest risk until we reach children under five years of age and older, and activated the process to obtain the children’s vaccine through the United Nations Covax mechanism, but the specific vaccine for children has not been offered."

The undersecretary added that the country had made negotiations with Pfizer laboratories, which allowed the conversion of the current pending contracts of adult vaccines for children's ones which are expected to deliver in the second half of this year. Moreover, it is not just Pfizer’s, said Lopez-Gatell, adding that Cuba’s Abdala is another excellent product that has been used already for the immunization of 96 percent of its children from 2 years of age in the country.

El 18 de abril se suministraron 218 mil 796 dosis de vacunas contra #COVID19; hasta este día suman 196 millones 110 mil 762 dosis aplicadas. Llamamos a todas las personas a vacunarse si aún no lo hacen. pic.twitter.com/GUqz0dBOpq — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 19, 2022

On April 18, 218 thousand 796 doses of vaccines against #COVID19 were administered; Until this day, they add up to 196 million 110 thousand 762 applied doses. We call on all people to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

He continues to say that they have not previously considered the usage of vaccines since that age, but Abdala is an excellent option and has already been used in other countries.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) is evaluating the Abdala vaccine, including the one for children, in light of a potential acquisition.