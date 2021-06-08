Mexico: Four Indigenous People Murdered During Vote Count

Local authorities reported that a group of people arrived in a vehicle and started shooting them.

On Sunday night, four Indigenous people were shot to death at a voting place in the state of Chiapas after the legislative and local elections concluded.

The massacre was the result of disputes between the Encuentro Solidario (PES) and Chiapas Unido parties, which were fighting for a municipal mayor's office.

The events occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on the community basketball court, when the polling station officials were counting the votes with the presence of representatives of both parties.

The local police report pointed out that a group of people arrived in a vehicle and started shooting them.

The PES representative Patricia Carvajal informed that "the candidate of a political force arrived drunk, went crazy and shot, killing three people." The State prosecution service identified these three of the victims as Eleodoro “N”, José “N” and Ortiz “N”.