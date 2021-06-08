    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Mexico: Four Indigenous People Murdered During Vote Count

  • Indigenous women voting in Aldama, Chiapas, Mexico, June 6, 2021.

    Indigenous women voting in Aldama, Chiapas, Mexico, June 6, 2021. | Photo: Twitter / @ChiapasParalelo

Published 8 June 2021
Opinion

Local authorities reported that a group of people arrived in a vehicle and started shooting them.

On Sunday night, four Indigenous people were shot to death at a voting place in the state of Chiapas after the legislative and local elections concluded.

Related: 

Mexico: MORENA Secures At Least 9 of 15 Disputed Governorships

The massacre was the result of disputes between the Encuentro Solidario (PES) and Chiapas Unido parties, which were fighting for a municipal mayor's office.

The events occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on the community basketball court, when the polling station officials were counting the votes with the presence of representatives of both parties.

The local police report pointed out that a group of people arrived in a vehicle and started shooting them.

The PES representative Patricia Carvajal informed that "the candidate of a political force arrived drunk, went crazy and shot, killing three people."

The State prosecution service identified these three of the victims as Eleodoro “N”, José “N” and Ortiz “N”. 

Local authorities also mentioned that they have already started the investigation folder for these homicides.

Tags

Mexico Indigenous rights Indians Mid-terms Violence

EFE/ Nodal
by Alejandra Garcia
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.