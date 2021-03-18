Mexico Exhumes 22 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The corpses belonged to men and women between the ages of 15 and 50.

Mexico's National Commission for the Search for Missing Persons Wednesday reported that at least 22 bodies were found in a clandestine mass grave located in the Celaya municipality, in the state of Guanajuato.

The exhumation took place in the El Sauz de Villaseñor community. The corpses belonged to men and women between the ages of 15 and 50.

The Commission presumes that the property where the remains were found could contain the highest number of bodies of people murdered to date.

In October last year, 65 graves were also located in the El Sauz de Villaseñor community. So far, at least 79 bodies have been exhumed.

"Mexico arrested 12 police who allegedly massacred 19 people, including Indigenous migrants, at the U.S. border.



Victims were found burned in a bullet-ridden truck. Most are believed to be from an Indigenous village in Guatemala who lost contact wit… pic.twitter.com/h3LgtVCJBt" — Muzamil (@promuzi) February 4, 2021

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico, a country where the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels fight for controlling trafficking operations.

The Mexican government has informed over 75,000 missing persons in the country since 2006. At least 8,300 people disappeared in 2019.

Last year alone, Mexico discovered 559 clandestine graves in which 1,086 bodies were recovered.