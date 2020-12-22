Mexico: Entrepreneurs Support the Legal Use of Cannabis

They founded a council to promote the medical and recreational use of cannabis, which was decriminalized by the Senate in November.

A group of micro, small and medium companies of Mexico's cannabis industry on Monday announced the creation of the National Cannabis Council (CCN) to promote the legal use and commercialization of the plant.

CCN representatives noted that the organization will create a Cannabis Regulation and Control Committee made up of industry experts in order to present recommendations to the Federal Government.

It is also expected the signing of a cooperation agreement with Mexico's Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis (IMRCC) to promote research and consultations.

Vowing for legislative modifications on the Cannabis Regulation Law (CRL) such as the elimination of the prohibition on the import and export of psychoactive cannabis, CCN officials highlighted that cannabis production will be a great opportunity for business in the industry, commerce, health, and tourism sector.

"Mexico became a very important producer of cannabis and has now lost that capacity. So we are in time to take advantage of the moment of legalization and to structure a robust competitive capacity," CCN President Silvia Guillen said.

What does legal #cannabis look like in #Mexico? We project the first year of legal sales to land in the $850M range ($USD). See how that stacks up to California's first year of recreational sales in the chart below. https://t.co/UR4caSYWPI pic.twitter.com/u9iSKmWsZC — Headset (@headset_io) December 21, 2020

On November 9, the Senate allowed the decriminalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use. The CRL reformed the General Health Law and the Penal Code, which prohibited recreational consumption.

The Lower Chamber is set to review the CRL next year as some activists oppose the legislation given that it still criminalizes the possession of over 200 grams and contemplates fines for carrying between 28 and 200 grams.

"The law is assertive, but it must give a differentiated treatment to the different uses of cannabis," CCN noted.