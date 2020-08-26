Mexico: Economy Could Shrink by More Than 12 Percent in 2020

The BdeM estimates a total loss of 750.000 to 1.1 million jobs affiliated to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in 2020.

The Bank of Mexico (BdeM) predicts that the economy could shrink to 12.3 percent in 2020 due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest report published on Wednesday.

The institution said that a fall of this proportion might happen as the worst-case scenario considering that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year will continue until December.

Conversely, in the best-case scenario, the recovery in June would extend in the third quarter as a result of the reopening of the economy and the relaxing of social distance measures. Hence, the gross domestic product could reduce by 8.8 percent in 2020 and grow by 5.6 percent in 2021.

Principales previsiones económicas dadas a conocer en el #InformeTrimestralBanxico (abril-junio 2020) #BancodeMéxico pic.twitter.com/SIAhdKzgCd — Banco de México (@Banxico) August 26, 2020

"Main economic forecasts released in the #InformeQrimestralBanxico (April-June 2020)."

The BdeM estimates a total loss of 750.000 to 1.1 million jobs affiliated to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in 2020.

On the other hand, the report forecasts that between 100.00 to 450.000 new formal jobs could be created in 2021.

Nevertheless, the Bank authorities warned that the economic recovery is in jeopardy as more massive outbreaks may force stricter lockdowns and episodes of financial volatility.

"There are risks of additional outbreaks, and it is unknown when an effective treatment or vaccine could be available," the BdeM governor Alejandro Díaz explained.

"All of the above affects the times and pace in which recovery and normalization of the national economic activity could be expected. Besides, the reactivation may present ups and downs and intermittences," the official added.