Mexico Dispatches Its First Batch of CanSino COVID-19 Vaccines

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Monday informed that 940,022 CanSino vaccines were packaged in his country and began to be distributed.

These doses were packaged at the Drugmex plant in Queretaro where Birmex laboratories are in charge of the distribution. Previously, Mexico purchased 35 million doses from China.

Ebrard noted that this vaccine is highly effective and it avoids hospitalizations due to complications. Furthermore, it can be kept in a regular cold freezer between 2 and 8 Celsius degrees.

Drugmex plant has a production capacity of 85 million doses per year, so officials assured that vaccines demand in Mexico and other countries will be covered.

Mexico is the first country to produce the CanSino vaccine outside China. Almost 15,000 Mexican participated in Phase 3 of its clinical trials.

China's Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao noted that the country's immunization campaign also uses Sinovac vaccines. He added that the COVAX initiative would count with 10 million doses donated by his nation.

As of Tuesday morning, Mexico had immunized 5,781,539 people, 4,177,600 of whom were adults over 60 years of age.