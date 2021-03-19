Mexico Discovers a Rich Oil and Gas Well

This is the third major discovery during President Lopez Obrador's administration.

The public company Mexican Petroleum (PEMEX) on Thursday announced the discovery a new oil well whose potential daily production is estimated at 600 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

PEMEX Director Octavio Romero explained that the new field corresponds to the drilling of the exploratory well Dzimpona-1 located within the Comacalco assignment.

Preliminary evaluations forecast an increase of 4,287 million cubic feet per day of gas (MMSCFD) by the end of 2023 since the field also has gas associated with crude oil.

The well is close to the Valeriana and Racenosa fields, which add up to 1.2 billion BOE. This is the third major discovery during the administration of President Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

target as output declines further https://t.co/j9QNOU8evT pic.twitter.com/gpfOxc8YDP — Elio Ohep - Editor Petroleumworld1 (@petroleumworld1) January 27, 2021

The discovery could elevate the area to an oil complex zone. From 2021 to 2023, 65 wells are expected to be drilled in this complex, pushing the production to 138,000 oil barrels per day (bbl/d).

Romero also ratified the PEMEX's strategy focused on the exploration and exploitation of wells located in onshore and shallow-water fields.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission reported oil production of 1.648 million bbl/d in January, a level 4.4 percent lower than that reported in the same month last year.