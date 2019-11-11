Mexico Condemns Coup in Bolivia, Slams OAS Over Inaction

The Mexican foreign minister will demand an emergency meeting of the Organization of American States which he accused to remain silent after the "military pronouncement and police operations".

The Mexican government said Monday it recognizes Evo Morales as t5he "legitimate" president of Bolivia, denouncing that his resignation was due to a "coup" carried out by the army, which it described as a serious setback for the region.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would not recognize a military government in the Andean country.

"What happened yesterday (in Bolivia) we consider a coup ... It is a coup because the army requested the resignation of the president and that violates the constitutional order of that country," said Ebrard at the morning press conference of Lopez Obrador.

"The position that Mexico has defined today is to claim, demand respect for constitutional order and democracy in Bolivia," added the foreign minister who will demand an emergency meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) he accused to remain silent after the "military pronouncement and police operations."