Mexico Bids Farewell to Distinguished Filmmaker Felipe Cazals

"An indispensable director in the history of Mexican cinema, a storyteller who defended just cause, he inspired several generations," The Secretary of Culture noted.

Mexico's Secretary of Culture mourned the passing of renowned filmmaker Felipe Cazals at the age of 84 on Saturday.

Cazals was born in Mexico City in 1937. He forged a robust and decisive work in Mexican cinematography.

'El Apando' (1975), 'Las Poquianchis' (1976), 'El año de la Peste' (1979), and 'Canoa', which won the Silver Bear in Berlin in 1976, are among his remarkable films.

Producer and screenwriter, Cazals won several Ariel awards granted by the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, of which he was an emeritus member.

In 2007, he received Mexico's National Arts and Sciences Award.

A Felipe Cazals le recordaré por sus retratos de ese México injusto y a veces demasiado cruel, pero que proyectó de forma elocuente y necesaria en el cine nacional.



DEP. pic.twitter.com/83dNgBArUw — Moolina (@AlbertoMoolina) October 17, 2021

The meme reads, "I will remember Felipe Cazals for his portraits of that unjust and sometimes too cruel Mexico, which he projected eloquently and necessary in the national cinema."

He founded with a group of friends and filmmakers the Independent Cinema Group to promote experimental filmmaking In the 1960s. 'La manzana de la Discordia (1968), and 'Familiaridades' (1969) are his first plays with this group.

"An indispensable director in the history of Mexican cinema, a storyteller who defended just cause, he inspired several generations," The Secretary of Culture noted.

His famous 'Canoa' film is based on real events about a priest who incites a town to kill some young people by presenting them as a communist threat in 1968.