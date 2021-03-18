Mexico: Authorities Seize Batch of Fake Sputnik V Vaccines

The General Administration of Customs seized "two coolers with 1,155 bottles containing the equivalent of 5,775 doses of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, hidden among soft drinks and candy," the organization explained in a statement.

Mexican authorities announced on Thursday the capture of a batch with fake Sputnik V vaccines heading to Honduras.

The General Administration of Customs seized "two coolers with 1,155 bottles containing the equivalent of 5,775 doses of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, hidden among soft drinks and candy," the organization explained in a statement.

A batch of fake Sputnik V vaccines was confiscated in Mexico. See this comparison of the genuine #SputnikV with a fake version.

The full story was published earlier today. pic.twitter.com/mO5UcotlLp — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 18, 2021

Moreover, authorities reported that the aircraft was left under custody of the prosecutors, and the "crew and passengers, Honduran nationals, were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic."

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a global alert as COVID-19 vaccines are a target of criminal organizations. On March 3, 2021, Interpol reported it had dismantled a network of fake COVID-19 vaccines trafficked in China and South Africa.