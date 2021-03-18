    • Live
Mexico: Authorities Seize Batch of Fake Sputnik V Vaccines

  • The batch was seized at Campeche airport as it was transported to Honduras on March 18, 2021.

    The batch was seized at Campeche airport as it was transported to Honduras on March 18, 2021. | Photo: Gobierno de Mexico

Published 18 March 2021
Opinion

The  General Administration of Customs seized "two coolers with 1,155 bottles containing the equivalent of 5,775 doses of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, hidden among soft drinks and candy," the organization explained in a statement.

Mexican authorities announced on Thursday the capture of a batch with fake Sputnik V vaccines heading to Honduras.

The  General Administration of Customs seized "two coolers with 1,155 bottles containing the equivalent of 5,775 doses of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, hidden among soft drinks and candy," the organization explained in a statement.

Moreover, authorities reported that the aircraft was left under custody of the prosecutors, and the "crew and passengers, Honduran nationals, were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic."

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a global alert as COVID-19 vaccines are a target of criminal organizations. On March 3, 2021, Interpol reported it had dismantled a network of fake COVID-19 vaccines trafficked in China and South Africa.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
