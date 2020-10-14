Mexico: Authorities Ban Sale of Misleading Dairy Products

Authorities pointed out that this is an unprecedented decision towards protecting the consumers under the Quality Infrastructure Law and prevent brands from misinforming them through inaccurate marketing.

Mexico's Ministry of Economy and Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (PROFECO) banned, on Tuesday, about 18 global brands of yogurt and cheese as its production does not meets official standards established in the country.

The authorities pointed out that this is an unprecedented decision towards protecting consumers under the Quality Infrastructure Law and prevent brands from misinforming them through inaccurate marketing.

"This historical application of the Quality Infrastructure Law allows us to open a new door in defense of consumers, in the empowerment of all of us as consumers with the information that is the instrument that empowers us," head of PROFECO Ricardo Sheffield said.

El procurador @SheffieldGto comenta en entrevista porqué la @SE_mx suspendió la comercialización de algunos productos de yogurt y queso. https://t.co/lHmGDbegXS — Profeco (@Profeco) October 14, 2020

"The attorney @SheffieldGto comments in an interview why @SE_mx suspended the marketing of some yogurt and cheese products."

The announcement comes after evidence emerged that the brands had labeled its cheese and yogurt products with the information "100 percent milk," although this was not accurate. Moreover, vegetable fat was added to these products to replace milk.

On the other hand, the Business Coordinating Council said that the decision worries the sector as a businessman has asked for "sensibility" from the authorities. However, the officials maintain that the most critical step forward is to abide by the law enacted last July.

The sanctioned brands are Fud, Nochebuena, Premier plus cuadritos, Zwan, Caperucita, Burr, Precissimo, Frankly, Selecto Brand, Galbani, Lala, El Parral, Portales, Walter, Sargento, Cremería Covadonga, Aurrera and Philadelphia.