Mexico Approves Extradition of Guatemala's Ex-Congress Chairman

Luis Rabbe remained a fugitive from justice since 2016 after being involved in an illegal hirings corruption case.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the extradition of Luis Rabbe who is accused of acts of corruption committed during his mandate as Guatemala's Congress chairman from 2015-2016.

Rabbe must respond to the crimes of abuse of authority, embezzlement by subtraction, and illegal appointments in a corruption case known as Ghost Jobs (Plazas Fantasmas).

Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office claimed that he authorized the hiring of 164 people who did not meet the requirements to held positions in Congress.

Rabbe, an ex-lawmaker for the extinct Renewed Democratic Freedom party, fled to Mexico on Aug. 16, 2016, just two days before losing his immunity.

He was arrested in Nuevo Leon on July 23, 2018. The defense team alleged that Rabbe was a "politically persecuted" person, an argument that put some delay to the extradition process.

The Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity reported that at least 15 lawmakers were involved in the Ghost Jobs case after it went public in 2016.

Rabbe's predecessor, Pedro Muadi, was also involved in the illegal hiring structure and sentenced to 30 years in prison.