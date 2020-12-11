Mexico: AMLO To Recover Money From Plant Purchase

The announcement comes after the company Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) confirmed that it would repair the damages caused to the Mexican government after the surcharge paid in 2013 for the sale of the Agronitrogenados fertilizer plant to Petróleos Mexicanos during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that his government holds negotiations with the Agro Nitrogen plant to recover 200 million dollars from its sale, which will be allocated to purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.

During a press conference, the president, also knows as AMLO, said that "apparently they have already agreed to return the money; they are asking us for deadlines, we are considering it. Of course, the deadline should not exceed 2024; that is, it has to be finished before 2024, so if it is decided to give a deadline, it would be 21, 22, 23, and 24."

"Also consider the interest of the money, give the terms, but that there is no loss of what is going to be received for the repair of the damage. We are in the best conditions to accept an arrangement of this nature," the president said.

The announcement comes after the company Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) confirmed that it would repair the damages caused to the Mexican government after the surcharge paid in 2013 for the sale of the Agronitrogenados fertilizer plant to Petróleos Mexicanos during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

