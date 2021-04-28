Mexico Aims For Long-Term Cooperation With Russia

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Wednesday informed that his country will start producing the Sputnik V vaccine and other Russian medicines in order to strengthen long-term cooperation between the two countries.
Ebrard made the announcement after meeting with Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Serguei Lavrov in Moscow, where the Mexican diplomat is as part of an official visit.
The officials agreed that the state-owned company Biological and Reagents Laboratories of Mexico (BIRMEX) will take part in the final packaging and filling of the Sputnik V vaccine as of May.
"BIRMEX and the Russian Investment Fund (RIF) will also coordinate the manufacture of other Russian drugs in our country. Our goal is to establish scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries until far beyond the crisis," Ebrard assured.
Sputnik V "is saving lives and is showing great results of safety and efficacy," Mexico's high-ranking official added and informed that over 1 million Mexicans have already been vaccinated with this immunizer.
The two ministers also discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in political, commercial, economic, and humanitarian matters.
"Given the long and friendly history of bilateral relations, we are discussing to facilitate visa-free travel between the two nations," Lavrov commented.