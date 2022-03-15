Mexico Advocates Latin American and Caribbean Integration

The Mexican president highlighted the economic and commercial potential of the Latin American region, in a response to a letter from his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez.



The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted on Monday the need for the integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries, after receiving a letter from his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernández, in which he proposes to form an axis of Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina (MBA).

The Mexican president said that in addition to working on the basis of the alliance proposed by his Argentine counterpart, it is also important to strengthen the integration mechanisms of Latin America and the Caribbean.

However, he pointed out that the MBA axis would allow promoting the vision of the Latin American region to achieve a more effective and complete democracy, as well as to achieve "a fairer redistribution of income".

In this sense, López Obrador affirmed that: "Just as the European Union was once the European Community, so should the entire American continent be integrated". At the same time, he highlighted "the economic and commercial potential (...) the young labor force, the progress in technology and the strength in terms of consumption and purchasing power of the inhabitants" of the Latin American region.

Interesting letter from Alberto Fernández to AMLO, particularly in his hope for a Lula victory in Brazil & creation of an MBA (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) alliance to lead regional politics. A very warm letter from Fernández & I almost wonder if it was intended to be published. https://t.co/SxrzZ5lfCw — Randal Sheppard (@rc_sheppard) March 14, 2022

I returned from my tour of Chiapas and Tabasco at the same time that Beatriz arrived, who represented me in Chile and Argentina. My friend Alberto Fernández responded to my letter with a beautiful, authentic and fraternal political proclamation. I share it.



He also added that: "Consolidating integration in North America, which we are carrying out through the treaty with the U.S. and Canada, but also thinking about Central America, in particular, due to the migratory issue, it is necessary to support Central America jointly and the integration of the entire continent".

With respect to the publication of the letter, he added that: "I considered it important to make it known because it is very well written, he is very sincere, very honest. It is a very good political proclamation".

Finally, the Head of State concluded with a review of the visits scheduled in his agenda, according to which he will travel to Central America and Cuba in May, although he does not rule out the possibility of going to Argentina the following month.