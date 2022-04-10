Mexico Advances in Preliminary Results of Recall Referendum

So far 2 858 938 votes, representing 90.30 percent of the votes counted, approve the permanence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidency.

Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) is counting the votes of the presidential recall, where the people will approve or reject the permanence of Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador in the presidency.

With the advance of the tally sheets, 2 858 938 votes (90.30 percent) approve the continuity of President López Obrador, while 261 274 (8.25 percent) call for the recall of his office and for the moment, the amount of null votes reached 45 486 votes with a citizen participation reaching 1.43 percent, which is well below the 40 percent required for the process to be binding.

Mario Delgado Carrillo, president of the government party Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (National Regeneration Movement), said that this exercise strengthens Mexican democracy, noting that it was a success.

"Today we can say that it is satisfactory, people mobilized throughout the country, despite the obstacles of the electoral authority, today accomplices of the authoritarian regime of the past, they were more concerned about protecting their privileges than in our democracy", the official said.

Resultados del Conteo Rápido de la#RevocaciónDeMandato del @INEMexico Este es un procedimiento estadístico para estimar las tendencias de los resultados finales de una elección, con base en una muestra aleatoria de todas las casillas instaladas el día de la Jornada Electoral pic.twitter.com/tMeFjnaqTA — Nohemí Argüello (@NohemiArguelloS) April 11, 2022

Results of the Fast Count of the Revocation of mandate of the INE of Mexico. This is a statistical procedure to estimate the trends of the final results of an election, based on a random sample of all the polling places installed on Election Day.

Delgado went on to say that democracy will continue to consolidate by creating all the opportunities for participation promoted by the head of state, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Referring to AMLO's administration, the president of the governing party said that the people have recognized his dedication to those most in need, as well as the moral authority with which he governs, with principles, values and honesty, he added.