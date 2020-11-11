Mexico: AMLO Seeks To Reform Housing Law To Support Workers

According to the authorities, this is "the largest financial inclusion reform that the country has had, in a country where financial inclusion is low."

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a reform to the housing law that will allow over 40 million workers to access credits for their homes without intermediaries.

According to the authorities, this is "the largest financial inclusion reform that the country has had, in a country where financial inclusion is low." The reform seeks to provide workers with the freedom to buy a house or land "in their way."

Garantizamos el derecho a la vivienda. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/ujZwOGO7rS — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 11, 2020

"We guarantee the right to housing. Morning conference."

“These credits will be delivered without intermediaries, directly to the worker so that the worker can decide how to use their resources. If you want to buy land to build your home, you will be able to do so," Lopez Obrador explained.

"If you want to build your home by hiring engineers, architects, master masons, you will be able to do it; if you are going to expand your home, you will be able to do it if you are going to use it for used housing you will be able to do it, complete freedom," the Mexican president emphasized.

Moreover, the reform also allows the National Worker's Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) to grant credits so over 2.3 million workers who can buy land and build a home. Also, they will be able to remodel, repair, or expand their houses.