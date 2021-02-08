Mexico: AMLO Reappears in Public After Overcoming COVID-19

The president announced his infection with SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the COVID-19 disease, on Sunday, January 24.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: "We are here to continue fighting."

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, resumed his official activities this Monday in his morning conference after recovering from COVID-19, with which he was diagnosed on January 24.

"Here we are to continue fighting, also to thank many friends from abroad and all the people of Mexico, women, men, who expressed their desire for me to recover and move forward," he said from the National Palace.

López Obrador added that he is grateful for "their blessings, their prayers, their good vibes to everyone. As José Martí used to say, love is repaid with love."

The head of state reiterated that he is struggling to continue with his work to promote the transformation he is carrying out with his government and fighting corruption.



El pdte de México @lopezobrador_ retoma sus actividades tras haber superado la #COVID19. Encabeza conferencia de prensa desde Palacio Nacional pic.twitter.com/UeRJsbYjF7 — Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR) February 8, 2021

"Mexico's President @lopezobrador_ resumes his activities after overcoming #COVID-19. He heads a press conference from the National Palace."

"We are going to continue with the transformation process that is fundamental for Mexico so that we can put an end to corruption so that in this way the country is moralized and we can live with wellbeing and happiness," he said.

According to medical reports, the president experienced the disease practically asymptomatically, except for a slight fever and headache at the onset of the illness.

Last Thursday, in a video uploaded to social networks, the Head of State informed that he had already tested negative for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test.