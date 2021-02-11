Mexico's President AMLO Opposes Social Media Regulation Bill

This norm foresees sanctions up to US$5 million over "violation of freedom of expression."

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) rejected the "Social Media Regulation" bill proposed by Morena Party Senator Ricardo Monreal.

The Senate assured that the initiative seeks to deal with 'fake news', considering it a risk to national security. However, AMLO assured it is an attempt to censor the press.

"The Senator has the right to propose bills. However, lawmakers still must debate them and consider whether they should be promoted or not," AMLO said, insisting that the press and freedom of expression cannot be regulated by any legal mechanism.

The President acknowledged that in social media there are attacks between users, and there are software programs that spread news without looking after their credibility, "but it is a space where everyone has the right to express themselves."

On Monday, Monreal presented the bill that foresees sanctions equivalent to almost US$5 million over "violation of freedom of expression."

The proposal intends for the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) to address controversies that today are resolved algorithmically. It also urges the IFT and to accept the terms and conditions of companies such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

"What Monreal suggests is comparable to requiring permission from the IFT to install a home television," journalist Carlos Marin said, asserting that the bill is "inspired by a repugnant solidarity with former U.S. President Donald Trump."