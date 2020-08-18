Mexico: 98 Percent of Children Will Study From Home

The government made an agreement with television stations so that almost 30 million students can access educational programs.

Mexico’s Education Secretary Esteban Moctezuma Monday announced that the Learn at Home II program is ready to serve 98 percent of elementary and middle school students.

"We developed a fair strategy for children that considers their socioeconomic conditions and the region in which they live," he said, recalling that face-to-face classes were suspended on March 23.

At that time, the Education Secretary (SEP) developed the Learn at Home I program, which allowed 80 percent of teachers and 85 percent of students to remain active.

For the new school year that begins next Monday, the Mexican government made an agreement with six public and private television stations so that almost 30 million students can access educational programs.

"The Learn at Home TV programs' scripts are produced by teachers and educational television hosts who know education and master television language," Moctezuma asserted and recalled that the administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has distributed 189 million books text and created over 440 radio programs in 20 Indigenous languages.

Prior to the start of the new school year, 1 million teachers and 15 million students have been trained to pursue digital education. This initiative will allow all the classrooms in the country to be connected to the network in about two years.

Moctezuma reiterated that face-to-face classes will not restart until the transmission of the new coronavirus decreases to low-risk levels. As of Tuesday morning, Mexico had reported 525,733 COVID-19 cases and 57,023 deaths.

