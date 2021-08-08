Mexico: 95 Migrants Disappeared in Tamaulipas Last Year

The migrants were abducted while traveling in several buses in February and March 2019.

Urging human rights mechanisms to launch search and rescue operations, Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) confirmed the disappearance of 95 migrants in the northern state of Tamaulipas in February last year.

The migrants were abducted while traveling in several buses through Tamaulipas territory on February 19, 20, and 27, as well as, March 7 and 12 2019.

The CNDH warned that the public security agencies belonging to the federal and Tamaulipas governments did not guarantee the victims' right to citizen security.

CNDH officials decried the lack of observance of procedures and legal instruments related to the search for persons while noting local authorities refused to provide information over the issue.

The CNDH urged the Attorney General's Office to enroll migrants in the National Registry of Victims and offer medical and psychological attention to the victims.

Likewise, the Human rights organization recommended training courses related to protocols on forced disappearance and the National System for the Search for Persons.

Bordering the U.S. State of Texas, Tamaulipas is the main crossing point for irregular migration. This Mexican state also records a high activity of organized crime groups.