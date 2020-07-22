Mexico: 23 Minors Rescued From a Trafficking Network in Chiapas

The children were forced to sell handicrafts in the city center through physical and psychological violence.

Mexican police dismantled a network of children trafficking and rescued 23 minors in the state of Chiapas, authorities reported.

During an ongoing investigation to find the two-year-old boy Dylan Esaú Gómez Pérez, the Prosecutor's Office Against Human Trafficking carried out a search in the Tlaxcala neighborhood and saved 23 children, including three infants aged three months, 12 months, 20 months of age, and the rest aged between 2 and 15 years.

During the operation, three women were arrested since the prosecutor confirmed that their participation in human trafficking was established as forced labor.

"General prosecutor information on the progress of the investigation into the disappearance of the minor Dylan Esau."

The Prosecutor's Office explained that minors were forced to sell handicrafts in the city center through physical and psychological violence. After clinical observations, doctors concluded that the children had suffered malnutrition and precarious conditions while they remained captive.

The institution also said that legal security and protection would be granted for the minors, while the search for Dylan Esaú Gómez Pérez continues. The child was kidnapped from his home on June 30.

According to the "National diagnosis on the situation of human trafficking in Mexico," by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), there are several localities in the country where human trafficking is particularly frequent, and Chiapas, alongside Baja California, Jalisco, Oaxaca, and San Luis Potosí are red spots for forced labor.

Further, data gathered by the Network of Mothers Searching for their Children shows that 2006 and 2017 in Mexico, more than 27 thousand 605 cases of lost children were reported.



