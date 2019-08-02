Mexico: 2,000 People Displaced After Gas Pipeline Leak

The leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves, the police report said.

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from a rural community north of Mexico City due to a gas leak, the Associated Press reported.

A highway that runs just 150 yards (meters) away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby, according to the Associated Press.

El edil municipal, Lic. José del Carmen Torruco Jiménez, acompañado de autoridades de PEMEX, realizaron un recorrido por algunas comunidades afectadas por el derrame de hidrocarburo. pic.twitter.com/xOag5qvdeT — Ayuntamiento de Huimanguillo 2018 - 2021 (@DeHuimanguillo) August 2, 2019

"The municipal mayor, José del Carmen Torruco Jiménez, accompanied by PEMEX authorities, visited some communities affected by the oil spill."

On Dec. 27, 2018, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) launched a crackdown on fuel theft ordering the temporary closedown of certain pipelines, including the one in Tlahuelilpan, to prevent the illegal oil taps that have cost the heavily-indebted and corrupted the state oil company, Pemexm US$3.4 billion in losses in 2018 alone.