News > Mexico

Mexico: 2,000 People Displaced After Gas Pipeline Leak
  • Firefighters hose down near the area where a gas leak caused an evacuation in Nextlalpan municipality, in Mexico state, Mexico August 2, 2019.

    Firefighters hose down near the area where a gas leak caused an evacuation in Nextlalpan municipality, in Mexico state, Mexico August 2, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 2 August 2019
The leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves, the police report said.

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from a rural community north of Mexico City due to a gas leak, the Associated Press reported.

The leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves, the report said. The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off.

A highway that runs just 150 yards (meters) away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby, according to the Associated Press.

"The municipal mayor, José del Carmen Torruco Jiménez, accompanied by PEMEX authorities, visited some communities affected by the oil spill."

On Dec. 27, 2018, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) launched a crackdown on fuel theft ordering the temporary closedown of certain pipelines, including the one in Tlahuelilpan, to prevent the illegal oil taps that have cost the heavily-indebted and corrupted the state oil company, Pemexm US$3.4 billion in losses in 2018 alone.

